January tubing event celebrates Canadian winter

Students got to experience some real Canadian winter weather on Jan. 23 as they made their way down the hills of Sommet Edelweiss on tubes in -6C weather.

The event was hosted by the college’s AC Hub.

For some students like Fernanda Iandim, who is an interactive media design student, it was a new experience.

“It is my first time tubing,” said Iandim. “We don’t have this kind of weather in Brazil. The winter is not that rough, mainly our winter is rain so we don’t have snow in Brazil. So this is my first time actually experiencing snow in my life.”

Leanne Jarrett, an events programmer for AC Hub, says this is an annual event.

“We host are off campus annual winter tubing event every January as a way to allow both international and domestic students to experience our Canadian winter,” she said. “It’s particularly great for international [students].”

Deborah Pricilla, an international student from India who is in project management, says she enjoyed tubing down the hill.

“It’s awesome,” said Pricilla. “It’s not scary but it’s totally fun. We have hills back home but this was 10 times more awesome.”

For Iandim and the other students, the event was an experience that they will never forget for the rest of their lives.

The Hub hosted another event called “Skating through the forest” on Feb. 4 where students skated through a 3-km outdoor trail in Lac Des Loups, Que.