Holiday Craft Fair kicks off college’s Christmas festivities

ByDavid Rotel

Dec 2, 2022
A crowded Students Commons celebrating the first-ever Holiday Craft Fair at Algonquin College. Photo credit: David Rotel

To start off the Christmas season, Algonquin College hosted its first-ever Holiday Craft Fair. The Students Commons was crowded as many local crafters, artists and students participated in the fair.

The fair took place on Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors had their own tables and booths to showcase their products. Items included ornaments, jewelry, skincare products, stickers and art pieces.

Keychains and Christmas themed crafts.
Keychains and Christmas themed crafts. Photo credit: David Rotel

A few of the vendors were students in the animation program. Most of them benefitted from having their art on display.

“So far, I’ve sold three items. I’m hoping there’ll be more later, but I can’t complain because this is my first time,” said Marlowe Fancett, an animation student and part-time artist.

“I found out about this through my class rep. She heard about the event through the college and she let everyone in our class know because we have a lot of talented artists,” Fancett added.

A tabloid art piece from Marlowe Fancett. an animation student and part-time artist.
A tabloid art piece from Marlowe Fancett. an animation student and part-time artist. Photo credit: David Rotel

Another student who found success was Alan Vanderband, who described selling 30 items ranging from art pieces to stickers.

Art pieces from Alan Vanderband, an animation student.
Art pieces from Alan Vanderband, an animation student. Photo credit: David Rotel

The fair was organized by Amanda Logan, the events programmer at Algonquin College.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for students with small businesses, as well as local vendors to connect with our community and showcase items to purchase for the holiday season,” said Logan.

Logan and college staff are hoping to turn the fair into an annual event.

