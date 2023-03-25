Music Mondays

This weeks Music Monday spotlight band is “Hollerado”, a band formed in 2007 by Menno Versteeg, Nixon Boyd, Dean Baxter, and Jake Boyd of Ottawa. Not only has Hollerado been nominated for the “Best New Group” Juno Award, but the band released four studio albums from 2007-2019.

Their fun, alternative indie/rock sound led them to fame on Spotify with a total of 58,469 monthly listeners.

& of course, the spotlight song of the week is “Juliette” an overall fan favourite with over 4,427,565 streams.

Check them out on all platforms!