Music Monday’s

This week’s spotlight band is “Bearings”, a pop-punk inspired group from Ottawa. The group consists of Doug Cousins, Ryan Culligan, Collin Hanes, and Connor Kingston who met taking the same program at Algonquin College. With the love of pop punk classics like Blink-182 or the Mezingers, the band bonded over their shared taste in music and begun playing together by 2014. Their first EP “Higher Ground” out in 2015, and later released “Home Is…” which consisted of 3 songs. The band later signed with Pure Noise Records and released a third EP in 2017.

The band currently has 142,522 monthly listeners on Spotify!

check out the spotlight song of the week, “Sway”!