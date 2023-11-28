Music Monday

F!TH (pronounced “fith”) is a Canadian Hard Rock band from Ottawa, Ontario. They are made up of Lead vocalist Vinny Belle, guitarists Alex Gregory and Max Gibson, Devon James on bass, and Zane Bean on drums. The group is heavily influenced by 2000s punk rock. They draw inspiration from acts like Linkin Park, Alexisonfire and Billy Talent. F!TH’s music is a perfect mixture of explosive and high-paced production and catchy lyrics. The bands kept busy, releasing two singles “DEAD” and “Rock & A Hard Place” in early 2023, followed by their self-titled EP on March 31st. Their most recent single “Another Day“ came out on November 24th. Check it out below. If you want to check out F!TH they’ll be performing at Club Saw at 67 Nicholas Street this Friday, December 1st at 8 pm. Follow their socials below!

Check out the band: https://www.instagram.com/fith_music/

Check out their newest song ‘Another Day’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXdiXv_0iIE