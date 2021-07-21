Get flexible with online yoga this summer

Trudy Price striking a pose on her porch. 2021.

Up dog, downward dog, cobra, warrior: just a few of the poses you can learn while attending the free online yoga sessions that Algonquin College health services are offering to students and faculty until Aug. 30, 2021, Mondays between 12:05 and 12:55 p.m.

Lunchtime yoga at Algonquin has happened in years prior, but with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, live classes were discontinued.

The registration page for online classes is accessible through the Algonquin College events calendar. The sessions have different themes, such as “summer solstice,” to celebrate the weather turning.

Trudy Price is an exceptional yoga practitioner and has been a part of the Algonquin community for almost 14 years. Price is glad to be doing the yoga sessions again, despite the online setting.

“I missed the yoga community we had created over the years, so I was thrilled to see Wednesday lunch yoga was back,” said Price. The Zoom yoga experience is not quite the same, but it is still a great option – and, for some people – it might be preferred. Perhaps attending online is simply more convenient for their work schedule, or if they are new to the practice, they may appreciate the comfort of being in their own space as they navigate their way.”

The online yoga sessions are one of many ways Algonquin College has provided students and faculty with opportunities to participate in different activities and communities in the college during a pandemic.

John Kupferschmidt, a Social Service Worker (SSW) placement student, standing in as an organizer for the first yoga event on Jun 21, 2021, spoke of the importance of events like yoga for the Algonquin community.

“I would say that events like yoga, or the Purple Couch or many of the other online activities put on by Health Services give people, both students and staff, a sense of community and connection during a time we’ve spent so much time apart. Plus, you learn new skills and can engage with the Algonquin community in a different way that isn’t entirely based on academic work, ” said Kupferschmidt.

Get your floor mat ready for the next session!