Looking for a vaccination? Algonquin’s Ottawa campus has students and staff covered

The new vaccination program located on the Ottawa campus encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Photo credit: Sevval Kokten

Dozens of vaccination clinics are operating in the Ottawa region, including Algonquin College’s newest clinic, where students and college employees are welcome to book appointments for their first and second doses.

The program was launched at the Ottawa campus the week of June 21, 2021. “The College is strongly encouraging everyone to be fully vaccinated and wants to provide an opportunity for students and employees to receive vaccines, supporting the community-wide effort to make vaccinations as accessible as possible,” said communications officer Bruce Hickey.

The vaccination program is available for those 18 years and older who work or study at Algonquin College. The clinic is in room C-141 of the C building on the Ottawa campus. It follows the guidelines set by Ottawa Public Health, administering only Moderna mRNA vaccines. The Province of Ontario COVax Vaccination Management System will keep track of all the vaccinations done on campus. The clinic has appointments Mondays to Fridays. Walk-ins are not permitted.

Appointments are arranged on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, those individuals who are already registered as patients with Health Services can call the clinic to book an appointment. The process starts with completing and emailing the registration forms on the Health Services website. Then you will be allowed to book your appointment, depending on availability.

With the high volume of interest, the clinic is currently fully booked. However, students and staff can reach out to Health Services for more information on future available dates for vaccination.

Dhruva Shah, a business management and entrepreneurship student, is planning to get vaccinated in this clinic. “The whole finding and booking an appointment is really confusing, especially when you’re an international student,” Shah said. “Now I know who to reach out to and book my vaccination appointment.”

Neeraj Neeraj, a first-year baking and pastry arts management student, was pleased to hear about the vaccination program. “Everyone’s trying to book an appointment at the same time and it’s frustrating to find available spots since there is a huge waitlist in certain parts of Ottawa,” Neeraj said. “With the college giving priority to its students and staff, we are able to get vaccinated much quicker.”