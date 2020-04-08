Everything you need to know about COVID-19

As the novel-coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, governments are taking stronger approaches to stop the spread. Here is what you as a student need to know.

The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has now surpassed 18,000 as of April 8.

In a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto on April 7, Premier Doug Ford confirmed:

Algonquin College had donated over 125,000 pairs of gloves and over 7,000 masks.

The college has also loaned nine ventilators, and donated 200 pairs of glasses and googles and 100 gowns to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment.

“The College wanted to give back to the community and share its resources to support ongoing health care efforts,”said Chris Lackner, communications officer for Algonquin.

Algonquin’s Ottawa campus worked with Champlain Health Supply Services and The Ottawa Hospital to provide donations of PPE and ventilators that will be distributed to regional healthcare facilities.

“We coordinated the shipment through Champlain Health Supply Services, who support the Champlain LHIN,” said Lackner.

“To support the delivery of the items, we shipped them to The Ottawa Hospital–General Campus.”

This is part of a larger effort to coordinate donations between the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and the Ministry of Health.

According to Public Health Ontario, there are 5,276 cases of novel-coronavirus in the province and 174 people have died. Across the country, 381 people have died from the virus and 4,050 have recovered.

In Ontario, 84,601 people have been tested for the virus, and 1,102 tests still awaiting results.

But, he said, the province is also planning to add 900 additional ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.

Steve Desroches, an instructor of the local government course at Algonquin College, says he is happy that all levels of government are working together.

“I think Canadians expect politicians to put partisanship and politics aside, communication with the public has been key,” said Desroches.

In a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto on April 3, Premier Doug Ford confirmed during the epidemiology updates on coronavirus from the Government of Canada states that as of April 2, the number of Canadians tested for the virus is 268,154 people. That’s a test rate of 7,133 per million of the population. The per cent positivity is 3.9 per cent.

In a report cited in an article from the National Post, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), coronavirus measures will proceed until July.

Ottawa by-law officers will also enforce Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. That means anyone caught doing the following will either face hefty fines or jail time.

Gatherings of over five people. It is illegal under provincial order. An acceptation can be made for funerals —then 10 people are permitted.

Gatherings at City of Ottawa parks, including the use of the equipment.

Failure to comply could cause fines under the provincial Act of up to $100,000 for individuals.

Ottawa Police may enforce the federal Quarantine Act, which requires people returning from travel outside Canada to quarantine for 14 days, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

And people who don’t comply could face fines up to a maximum of $750,000 and/or a six-month prison sentence.

The Quebec Government declared as of April 1 that police in the Outaouais region will have checkpoints to limit non-essential travel between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The police will turn away drivers crossing the bridge for a trip that is not essential. Essential trips consist of travel for essential work, medical appointments or for humanitarian reasons.

Checkpoints are set up at

The Masson-Angers ferry The Alexandra Bridge The Portage Bridge The Chaudière Bridge The Champlain Bridge The intersection of Highway 148 and chemin Terry Fox

The Government of Ontario’s declaration of a state of emergency is in effect until April 13. Only after will the province re-valuate the need for an extension or end of the closures.

The Government of Canada has enacted an air travel ban on foreign nationals that will be in place until June 30.