The Heart of It

A bleeding heart is patched with faith
it hemorrhages
bleeds out
drains itself of all but steadfast loyalty
and dies
a cruel, lonely, death
alone
cast out
unworthy
not seen or known
for its greatest gift
belief
in you, in us,
in Him
who was also
cast out
unworthy
and bled out, too
alone
because of love
two millennia ago
Naomi Johnson is a compulsive note-taker who reads daily and loves listening to audio books over dinner. She plans to complete her first memoir after graduation but her real dream is to “live the religious life.”
