The Heart of It

A bleeding heart is patched with faith

it hemorrhages

bleeds out

drains itself of all but steadfast loyalty

and dies

a cruel, lonely, death

alone

cast out

unworthy

not seen or known

for its greatest gift

belief

in you, in us,

in Him

who was also

cast out

unworthy

and bled out, too

alone

because of love

two millennia ago

Naomi Johnson is a compulsive note-taker who reads daily and loves listening to audio books over dinner. She plans to complete her first memoir after graduation but her real dream is to “live the religious life.”

Are you an Algonquin College student interested in seeing your own creative writing published? Email Nicole Chatelain at chateln@algonquincollege.com for details!