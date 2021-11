“Will you answer the call to war?”

Answered the call to war

The men now march away

To fight on foreign shores

Blood has stained our souls

Delusions now fall away

Drowning in foxholes

State of mind untenable

Life now slips away

Death has become plentiful

We lie in silent tombs

Body now rots away

By war we’ve been consumed



Kyle is a second-year Professional Writing student at Algonquin College. He enjoys writing, music, video games, and cool stuff.