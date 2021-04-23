A short poem about growing up

If You Give a Girl a Chair by Peyton Scott
There must have been a day
when you grabbed a cup off of the top shelf for me, one I couldn’t reach without standing on a chair. There must have just been one day
where I stopped grabbing the chair,
stopped standing on the counter,
stopped reaching for a glass I would almost break, and just started waiting for you.
And the list of things that I needed you for just grew and grew
and grew
until I didn’t know what to do with myself, how to live with myself.
I don’t know when I decided
to get the chair back out,
to stand on it like it was the highest point on earth, but you can see for miles up here.
Peyton Scott Bio
Peyton Scott is a Professional Writing student with a passion for creative writing and poetry. On any given day you can find Peyton with her nose in a book or dreaming up love stories. If you can’t already tell, Peyton’s favourite genre to work with is romance.