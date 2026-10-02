Clubsfest helps students connect with campus communities

Clubsfest gives students the opportunity to explore campus clubs, meet student leaders and learn about ways to get involved

Students had the opportunity to learn about many different clubs and groups available at Algonquin College at Clubsfest on Sept. 29.

“I was kind of looking at the Dungeon & Dragons club, it’s been a curiosity of mine. My cousins and dad play the game,” Lily Sagriff said.

Sagriff attended Clubsfest to meet people with similar interests while also learning from students with different backgrounds and experiences.

Although she has not yet committed to joining a club, Sagriff believes events like Clubsfest play an important role in helping students feel part of the campus community.

“If you’re in a group event, that’s where you get to connect the most with people that are around you,” she said.

Clubsfest featured groups representing a wide range of interests such as technology, gaming, religion, arts and animal welfare.

Clubsfest is held each year to help students find clubs and communities which fit their interests, Austin Donoghue of the Students’ Association said.

One of the clubs featured at the event was the AC Animanga Club which aims to bring together students who share an interest in anime, manga and related media through watch parties, game nights, group readings and more.

AC Animanga Club hopes to expand its creative workshops and larger cosplay events in the future. Members say the goal is to continue creating opportunities for students to connect through shared interests and build friendships on campus.

Animal welfare was represented by Pawsitive Society, a club dedicated to educating students about responsible animal care. The club regularly hosts discussions about pet care and community initiatives that support local wildlife organizations.

“Our main purpose is to spread awareness about how to care for animals and what they need, as opposed to the myths that are usually associated with animal care,” said Maya Peretz, one of the representatives of the club. “We just want support the animals in our community.”

The club is currently planning a sale of handmade jewelry and accessories with more fundraisers to come, Peretz said.

Donoghue hopes to see more students find a club to join.

“Don’t be intimated. Everybody starts somewhere,” Donoghue said. “We’re here to learn and have fun.”