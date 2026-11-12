People emphasized the importance of remembering military service and ensuring future generations understand the sacrifices behind Canada’s freedoms

Wreaths await placement at the Ben Franklin Place cenotaph before the ceremony.

Preserving the memory of those who served and sacrificed for Canada was a message echoed throughout a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Ben Franklin Place cenotaph on Nov. 11.

Hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Bells Corners Branch 593, the event brought together military members, cadets and community residents for a morning of remembrance and reflection.

The ceremony began with a parade from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School and paused for a moment of silence to honour members of the Canadian Armed Forces who served and died in military conflicts. People gathered wearing red poppies as the community reflected on the sacrifices made by generations of service members.

While the ceremony carried a shared message of remembrance, people reflected on the significance of the day through their own experiences.

Jessica Delisle is a military member who attended the ceremony while accompanying her son in the cadet parade.

“History is a cycle, so I think it’s good to remember the path of where we came, for where we want to go,” Delisle said.

Delisle also reflected on the freedom many Canadians enjoy today.

“We are very lucky to live in Canada. Sometimes people take that for granted, but they should not,” she said.

Judy Kavanagh believes Remembrance Day events help younger generations better understand the sacrifice made by those who served and why their contributions continue to be remembered.

“We’ve been doing this every year. We used to bring our children over, just to remember everybody who’s given their lives, that ultimate sacrifice,” Kavanagh said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Shawn Taillon, past president of the Bells Corners Legion Branch.

“Just remember our past and the sacrifices people made for the freedoms we have today,” Taillon said.