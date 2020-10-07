Virtual drag show brings people together

Ready or not, here we come.

When you think about getting involved in Pride Month, you might think about raising rainbow flags or participating in a peaceful protest.

But the truth is, getting involved is more than just being politically correct. Getting involved is having fun.

On Oct. 1, the college hosted Drag Schooled, a virtual performance by a drag king and two drag queens filmed in the Algonquin Commons Theatre.

Kaitlyn Jorssen, a second-year early childhood education student at Algonquin College, teaches dance and is working her way towards being a middle school teacher. She is also a backup dancer for local drag queens in the Ottawa area.

“After going to a few local shows I got to know some local queens. I really connected with Adrianna Exposée, Miss Capital Pride 2019,” said Jorssen. “We were speaking about potentially working together and when the opportunity popped up we went for it.”

Though she isn’t interested in pursuing a drag career herself, Jorssen loves being part of the community.

“The performers are the sweetest. They are all so talented they work extremely hard to perfect their drag,” said Jorssen, “It’s also so inspiring to be around them. They motivate me to be the best artist I can be as well.”

The event was led by Quinn Blue of the Students’ Association and there were performances by Drag Heals star Cyril Cinder, the current Miss Capital Pride 2020, Icesis Couture, as well as performer Aimee Yoncé Shennel.

The online event was “an amazing opportunity for students to connect,” from Perth, Pembroke and Woodroffe campuses, according to Blue.

Jorssen encourages others to seek out this unique community.

“I would just suggest you go check out the local drag artists,” she said. “These kings, queens, and non-binary artists are all so unique. Whether they dance, do comedy, focus on fashion, lipsync, etc., there really is something for everyone.”