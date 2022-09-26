Arts & Entertainment

Photo highlights: River Town Saints and Jason Blaine perform at Perth campus anniversary

ByMyriam Landreville

Sep 26, 2022

On Sept. 15, the Perth campus welcomed the River Town Saints and Jason Blaine to their masonry shop building for a concert to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Perth Campus.

Students, staff and community members rocked to country music at the event produced by the Students’ Association. Here are some highlights from the night.

Jason Blaine preforming at Perth Algonquin Campus.

Students create tie-dye shirts before the concert.

The River Town Saints preforming at Perth Algonquin Campus.

Chris McComb and Chase Kasner of River Town Saints.

Chase Kasner, lead singer of River Town Saints

Cory Apolocer, drummer of River Town Saints.

Students, staff and community members enjoying and dancing to the show.

