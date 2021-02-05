Algonquin students participate in Ontario-wide Among Us tournament

Algonquin College students participated in a We Got Game! Among Us Tournament on Jan. 28. Photo credit: Connor Black

When students from Algonquin and from other Ontario colleges got together to take part in a campus versus campus Among Us tournament hosted by e-sports host We Got Game!, crewmates and imposters alike were ejected for acting in a suspicious manner.

The tournament, open to Algonquin students, as well as students from Collège La Cité, Cambrian College, Niagara College, George Brown College, Collège Boréal and Georgian College, took place on Jan. 28 and had 27 students competing to win.

After a quick debrief of the tournament’s points system, the participants were split into three sections, each consisting of nine students and a We Got Game! moderator for the preliminary rounds.

After several matches in the preliminary round, the three highest scoring students in each group moved on to the finals, with each group’s single highest scoring player receiving a gift card prize for winning the preliminaries.

“I played in the January Frost Week tournament and I died first nearly every round,” said Isobel Van Hout, a Georgian College electrical engineering technology student, who scored well enough to earn a place in the final round. “Because of this I didn’t think I would be one of the few people who had points let alone make it to the finals.”

The finals played in the same format as the earlier rounds, with the nine preliminary winners and a single We Got Game! moderator competing over the course of several matches to get the highest cumulative score. Participants who did not make it through to the finals could watch and listen in via livestream in the Discord server used to organize the event.

Johny Dawahri, a Collège La Cité programming student, was the tournament’s eventual champion. He won an Amazon gift card as a prize.

“It was so good and amazing,” Dawahri said about his victory. “I think I’ve played the Among Us tournament two times now but today was so much fun because there were so many people.”

Dawahri said he wants to spend his prize money on some LED lights for his computer desk.

“I was not surprised that I lost,” said Van Hout. “There were people playing that were a lot better than me.”

We Got Game! has been hosting Campus vs Campus e-sports tournaments for the past 13 years, but they have only been hosted online since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We Got Game! hosts tournaments for several games, like Rocket League, Fortnite and Super Smash Bros., but event organizer Dave Miller said the Among Us tournament has gotten the most turnout of any online hosted tournament so far.

“I might need to add more Among Us tournaments in the future,” said Miller.