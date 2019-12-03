The Times on Tuesday

Local (CTV)

Ottawa Police was called because a 15-year-old was knocking on doors. It turns out that his phone was dead and was trying to contact his mother to go home due to his friends not hanging out anymore.

Provincial (Toronto Sun)

Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick plan to go towards a “nuclear power generation” to have a carbon-free, affordable, reliable, and safe energy.

At the Council of the Federation, the three premiers announced the plan.

National (National Post)

There is one dead and multiple injured on Highway 401. It happened after a collision that happened with an estimate of 30 to 40 vehicles and big-rig trucks.

International (Voanews)

After Albania’s devastating earthquake, structural engineers from Europe, the European Union and the United Nations are planning to help and support the people who were effected.

Kicker (Ottawa Citizen)

Alanis Morissette announces her 25th Anniversary Tour Dates for ‘Jagged Little Pill’. The Broadway musical tickets will have a presale on Dec. 10.

