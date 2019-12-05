The Times on Thursday

Local (Ottawa Matters)

OC Transpo aims to recruit 100 bus drivers in order to make 19 new buses run by the beginning of 2020.

John Manconi, the city’s General Manager of Transportation Services, says that OC Transpo is looking to provide the new drivers more intense training to make sure that the buses are put into service.

Provincial (the Globe and Mail)

Public high schools in Ontario will close today as the the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation stage a one-day strike.

This is the first province-wide strike by public high school teachers since 1997.

National (National Post)

China’s largest social media, WeChat, is censoring its Canadian users, especially Chinese-Canadians who use WeChat more frequently than other Canadians.

A number of Chinese Canadians say their articles and accounts have been blocked due to the their criticism against the Chinese government.

International (Global News)

Environmental NGO Greenpeace has detected strong level of radiation in Fukushima, Japan, near a location that is chosen to be a torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The region had a nuclear disaster caused by a huge earthquake in 2011, and the region was largely contaminated by nuclear radiation since then.

Sports (Ottawa Sun)

Three Ottawa Senators prospects have led their team, the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks, to a 12-1-2 in the NCAA.

The trio are on target towards being in the Senators lineup.

