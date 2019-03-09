NCC back at it again with a new plan for the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats

LOCAL

According to the Ottawa Citizen the National Capital Commission is continuing with the development of LeBreton Flats in stages. After the breakdown of the $4.1 billion plan to move the Ottawa Senators downtown, the NCC has chosen to inch forward by redeveloping LeBreton Flats in sections instead of the entire 56 acres at once. The NCC will be inviting proposals for the newly-named “library district,” a three-acre piece of land on the southeast corner of LeBreton Flats near the new site of the main branch of the Ottawa Public Library and will be close to the Pimisi LRT station.

NATIONAL

According to Global News 55,900 full-time jobs were created in Canada in February. The job market produced a second straight month of job gains. The unemployment rate still sits at 5.8 per cent, as more Canadians continue to look for work.

INTERNATIONAL

According to The Globe and Mail President Donald Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 47-months in prison for laundering millions of dollars in payments from former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, evading paying American taxes and defrauding several banks. Manafort,69, will face another sentencing next week in Washington, on charges related to illegal lobbying and witness tampering. Manafort faces up to 10-years in prison in that case.