Out with the old and in with the new food

Food Services is giving students more options during the winter semester with the continuation of the monthly food features.

This month the food features included a salmon burger, chicken quesadilla, ramen burrito and a grilled cheese sandwich.

Each location has a feature for breakfast and a feature for lunch which allows the student to try a new item that they wouldn’t usually get on campus.

Food Services has been offering new food features for the last three to four years.

“If items are popular we look at them and tend to bring them back and make them part of our regular menu,” said Andre Villeneuve, operation manager food services.

“I’m always happy to see different offerings when I go to buy food,” said Lara Kareem, a human resource management student.

According to Villeneuve, students and staff have reacted positively to the food features but some students aren’t happy with the features they offer.

“I tried the ramen soup, and it was horrible; the pork tasted like fried pork grease,” said Candy Wasser Mann, second-year advertising student.

To end the school year Food Services will be rolling out their last feature for the school year in April.

“For April, we are looking to offer more healthy bowl options and a vegan feature,” said Villeneuve.