Volunteer Fair opens doors for students

Students are excited to lend a hand in their community

As Thanksgiving rolls around, Algonquin College students are interested in volunteering and helping the community. The Volunteer Fair showed students that’s possible.

Students came to E-building on Oct. 10, eager to look at all the volunteer booths. In total, 16 booths were at the Volunteer Fair.

“The organizations have come today to set up and talk about the services that they provide and to look for volunteers,” Pauline Thompson said. Thompson is part of the Volunteer Centre at Algonquin.

Some students decided to volunteer because it’s a part of their course, while others volunteered to help the community.

“I decided to volunteer because I want to do something meaningful for others,” Yanhong Yu, a construction student, said.

Many different volunteer organizations were at the Volunteer Fair. One of them was Shelter Movers, an organization dedicated to helping people relocate from abusive households. They help with the moving process and ensure people are in a safer environment.

Sophie Thapa was the representative at the booth.

“I love volunteering because we help people transition to a safe home. It feels like we’re making a difference in the community.” Thapa said.

Thapa was originally a volunteer herself before moving up the ranks to supervisor.

Along with helping the community through important needs, there were some volunteer booths with a unique premise. Bluesfest was one example.

“We’re a non-profit music festival who does a lot of musical festivals in the area. Our mission is to bring people together through music and showcase local artists,” Keanna Louis Charles said. She is part of the volunteer services for Bluesfest.

A prominent volunteer organization at the Volunteer Fair was Volunteer Ottawa, which has new volunteer opportunities every day on its website.

Sarah Marsaw Courtois, who is with Volunteer Ottawa, is very passionate about volunteering and the joy that it brings.

“Giving back to the community is such a rewarding feeling. It’s not only the personal satisfaction you get from it, but knowing that you helped a community that needs your assistance,” Marsaw Courtois said.

Information about volunteer opportunities at Algonquin College can be found at https://www.algonquincollege.com/achub/volunteering/.