Trump impeachment blocked as not enough Republican Senators vote against former president

Feb 16, 2021

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

BBC: Trump’s impeachment trial rolls out with Democratic prosecutors showing new unseen images of the riot attack on the Capital. Trump’s lawyers and supporters in the Senate are arguing that it is unconstitutional to put a private citizen through this process. For Trump to be convicted 17 Republican Senators will have to go against the former president, which did not happen as the Republican Party in the Senate sided with trump, blocking the impeachment conviction.

NATIONAL NEWS

Global News: Newfoundland and Labrador election officials have cancelled in-person voting, opting for mail-in ballots, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The entire province has been moved into Alert Level 5, the highest level of their pandemic plan. Over 200 new cases have been reported, largely centered around the St. John’s metropolitan area. The more infectious United Kingdom B.1.1.7. variant of the virus is behind the sudden spike in infections, according to Chief medical health officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

LOCAL NEWS

CBC: As the province’s stay-at-home order will be lifted in Ottawa and other surrounding areas this week, the city looks at a reopening plan. As of Tuesday, gyms, restaurants and hair salons will reopen in Ottawa following specific COVID-19 safety guidelines. Public and lane swims at select pools, aqua fitness programs, weight and cardio rooms, sport activities and older adult programming are also set to resume on Tuesday, as the city moves out of lockdown. People may also begin engaging in outdoor sports such as hockey on rinks—indoor arenas are set to reopen Saturday, Feb.20—, although, limits of 25 skaters at larger outdoor rinks and 12 at smaller rinks remain.

