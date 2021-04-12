Ontario’s stay-at-home order to last 28 days

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Globe and Mail: The Andean nations of Peru and Ecuador held presidential elections on April 11. In Peru leftist candidate Pedro Castillo is the frontrunner, followed by Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the former President Alberto Fujimori. However, as no candidate secured over 50 per cent of the vote the nation will proceed to a runoff. In Ecuador the conservative candidate Guillermo Lasso won the presidency against leftist candidate Andres Arauz with 53 per cent of the vote.

NATIONAL NEWS

Global News: Statistics reveal that the average Canadian home price is more than seven times the average household income as housing prices continue to sore across Canada. This has observers worried about the stability and accessibility of the housing market going into the future.

LOCAL NEWS

Ottawa Public Health: Ottawa, and all of Ontario is under another lockdown. This time called a “stay-at-home order.” It began April 8 and is set to end in the first week of May. Ottawa had its highest case count yesterday, at 370. The vaccination roll-out schedule is currently in Phases 1 and 2. In Ottawa those who can currently be inoculated with their first dose include: adults 55 years of age and older and adults 50 years of age and older living in the city’s “hot spots,” with postal codes beginning with K1T, K1V and K2V. Also on the list are staff, caregivers and residents of retirement homes and long-term care homes, priority healthcare workers and faith leaders. Adults in First Nations, Inuit and Métis populations are also eligible. As are special education teachers, people living in shelters and adults receiving chronic home health care. All Ottawa residents over the age of 16 will qualify beginning in July, 2021, based on availability. The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of vaccine is 157, 037, with 25, 415 of these also receiving a second dose. This is not including those vaccinated at pharmacies.