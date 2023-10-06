Women’s soccer Wolves beat St. Lawrence in final home game of the regular season

Algonquin Wolves celebrate Nada Ghadban's opening goal of the game on Oct. 3. Photo credit: Stephen Priel

A high-energy game that saw many chances for both teams ended in a 3-1 win for the Algonquin Wolves against the St. Lawrence Surge on Oct. 3 in Ottawa.

This was the Wolves’ last home game of the regular season and they finished with a home record of three wins and two losses.

The Wolves had a great start, taking an early lead thanks to winger Nada Ghadban, who scored her fourth goal of the season. Ghadban was grateful to help her team succeed and move past the loss against Seneca.

“I think we collectively forgot about that game and told ourselves that we were going to move on and learn from it. I think we had a plan and executed it and we did very well,” said Ghadban.

The Wolves conceded an equalizer midway through the first half after a defensive mix up which the Surge took advantage of.

The Wolves responded well and they earned a well-deserved penalty. Wolves midfielder Lisa Hartill, stepped up and confidently scored the penalty to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead as they headed into halftime.

It seemed either team could win at the start of the second half.

The Wolves remained confident their confidence was rewarded when Cayla Latimer’s 87th minute shot took a fortunate deflection and found its way into the goal to make it 3-1 for the Wolves.

Assistant coach Stephen Ball expressed his satisfaction with the victory but acknowledged that it hadn’t been a straightforward one.

“We had a lot of early opportunities that I thought if we capitalized on them would’ve changed the complexion of the game. I think the longer they stayed in it a little bit of panic entered into our own game and I think getting that third goal settled us down again,” said Ball.

The Wolves will take their 4-3-1 season record into their next match on Oct. 6 against Loyalist at the Belleville campus.