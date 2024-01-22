Women’s basketball Wolves defeat Lancers in home game

The Algonquin College women's basketball team started its double-header weekend with a victory against the Loyalist Lancers. Photo credit: Claire Donnan

The Algonquin College women’s basketball team started its weekend strong with an 88-44 win against the Loyalist Lancers on Jan. 19. at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre

The victory continued the women’s win streak, as they remain undefeated for the season. The Wolves were ahead 42-22 at halftime, and their lead only continued to grow.

The Wolves’ performance was well-received by their fans and team members.

“They’re playing great,” said Han’se Mkogho at halftime. “They played some solid defence, they played with a lot of effort, and they’ve been getting buckets.”

Mkogho is a player on Algonquin’s men’s basketball team, which would face off against the Loyalists later in the evening.

Fans weren’t the only ones impressed. Wolves players and their coach were content with the game played.

“I think our girls did well today,” said Jaime McLean, coach of the women’s basketball team. “I’m really happy with us getting the W.”

Libby Hirst, a Wolves forward, agreed.

“It was a good win, it was a solid win,” said Hirst, who earned the title of player of the game due to her 18 points scored.

However, both Hirst and McLean agreed that more could have been done.

“We just could’ve done better on defence,” said Hirst.

“Defensively there’s a couple of things we could’ve cleaned up,” said McLean. “I think our girls are really at a point in the season right now where they’re very close to playing excellent, two-way basketball.”

McLean expressed pride in the involvement of all Algonquin players.

“I think it was really good to see a lot of our girls getting involved and getting opportunity,” said McLean. “[It] shows we’ve got a deep and balanced roster, so that’s very good for us.”

It wasn’t the Wolves’ only game on the weekend. The Wolves were scheduled to play the St. Lawrence Surge the next day.

McLean was looking ahead to the remaining games of the weekend with anticipation.

“We gotta just be really back to basics again tomorrow,” said McLean. “We’ve gotta be really prepared mentally.”

“We’ll pick it up, we’ve got another game tomorrow,” said Hirst. “We’re excited for another game. I think tomorrow we’re just gonna come back with the same energy. The energy was really good today.”