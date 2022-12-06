Wolves women’s volleyball team serves up win ahead of Christmas break

Lauren Ebert is all business ahead of her serve. Photo credit: Tyler Major-Mcnicol

The Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team spiked its way past the Centennial College Colts, winning 3-0 at home on Dec. 3 in its final game before the Christmas break.

The Wolves were firing on all cylinders through the first two sets, winning both in almost identical fashion.

The first set finished 25-10 and the Wolves were not ready to slow down their winning ways heading into the second set. They served up a 25-11 win and were looking untouchable leading into the third and final set, with an opportunity to clinch the match in straight sets.

“I think our intensity was pretty good all considered,” said head coach Everton Senior. “We played Fleming last week and now Centennial this week, and they’re a rebuilding team. I think they only have two returning players, so we expected a little bit of scrappiness from them and the key was for us to stay focused and control the ball on our side and I think for the most part we did that.”

The third set featured a series of back-and-forth two-point leads and for the first time in the matchup, the Wolves looked like they were feeling pressure. Ultimately they proved too strong for the Colts, ending the third set 25-18, putting an end to any comeback plans for the visitors.

“It’s pretty easy to let your mind wander when you’re in the mindset that you can win the match at any point,” said Senior about the adversity his squad faced in the third set.

“And we had a few players on that don’t play as much, but that’s not an excuse. They need to be focused from point one to the final point of the match, and I think a few of the players got excited about playing different positions so that’s sort of where their mindset was at instead of focusing on the game itself.”

“I feel like the team was getting super hyped, but you just have to tune everything else out and remember to keep battling for the coach and the team,” said Lauren Ebert, who plays on the right and left sides.

The Wolves are now off until Jan. 14 with some time to rest tired bodies and shift their focus to the new year and their next opponent, Fleming.

“We just have to refresh. We have a lot of banged-up bodies so we want to get ourselves healthy,” said Senior. “We lost one of our starters with an ankle sprain a few matches back and she won’t be back for the rest of the season so we’re trying to figure out what is going to be our best lineup going forward, so that’s sort of where our mind is at.”

Some rest and recuperation are in order, but the focus is all business even though there’s a significant gap before the Wolves play again.

“We’re just hoping to come back swinging,” said Ebert.

With their second consecutive three-set win, after beating Fleming 3-0 in their previous match, the Wolves moved to a record of 6-4, good for fifth in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association’s East division.