Wolves women finish home volleyball schedule with a pair of wins

Kristina Renwick spikes the ball against the Canadore Panthers on Saturday. Photo credit: Kerry Slack

The Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team warmed up winter and served up a weekend of wins.

Friday and Saturday marked the final home games for the Wolves women’s volleyball team.

The Wolves started their weekend with a 3-0 win over the Georgian Grizzlies on Friday.

It was touch and go in the first set until an ankle injury to Grizzlies’ Lauren Webb gave the Wolves the opportunity to seize the set, 25-16.

The Wolves’ inconsistencies leveled out in the second set with strong performances from Kieran Raymo and Natasha Lauzon.

“We started fairly well. We had a few hiccups,” said the head coach of the Wolves, Everton Senior. “Once we picked up our game in the middle of the first set and through the second set, we were a lot better.”

Sabbath Mannucci pulled out a hard hit in the final minute and the Wolves won the set, 25-20.

“We had a nice service run in the third set. It gave us a nice cushion,” said Senior.

Coming out strong in the third set the Wolves win the set, 25-22, for the shutout.

Saturday’s game started with an awards ceremony for the seniors who will graduate this spring.

Recognized were Morgan Ott, Kristina Renwick, Hanna Tuinstra and Mannucci.

“Canadore beat us last time. They are a tough team,” said Senior.

The whole first set was tight, but with a spike, Ott sent the serve back to the Wolves.

Maddy Nadeau followed up with two spikes for points 24 and 25 in the set, for the 25-18 win.

The Panthers came out ready in the second set and the Wolves couldn’t catch up. Canadore took the second set 25-10.

Set three saw Erin Cunningham and Nadeau delivering slam after slam, and with strong defensive backup, the Wolves won a hard-fought set, 25-20.

The fourth set was another battle showing the Wolves’ determination.

Renwick, Ott and Nadeau continued their reign, putting down point after point, taking the set 25-20, for the 3-1 win.

“Canadore is a very good team. They’re ranked fifth in Ontario, so, we knew it was going to be a struggle,” Senior said. “The girls came out and played really well and we took the W.”

Ott, on her last home game with Algonquin, said, “It was awesome. That was a tough game we just played. We lost to them in the first semester. We beat them in the tournament. It was a really good win. It was huge for us seniors to win our last home game.”

The Wolves hope to keep their winning streak next weekend against George Brown and Centennial in their final games of the season.