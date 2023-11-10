Wolves suffer 3-1 loss against Canadore Panthers

Chloe Rodgers (number 4) and Natasha Lauzon (number 16) attempt to block the ball from Canadore, with Gabrielle Paquette (number 13) ready to receive. Photo credit: Kit Gervais

The Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team faced off against the Canadore Panthers on Nov. 4, ending in an unfortunate loss for Algonquin.

The game started with Canadore scoring the first point and setting the tone for the next three sets. Though they were always close in score, the Wolves couldn’t catch up in time. Algonquin lost the match 3-1.

“I feel we started really slow and every set we were fighting to play catch up, which is not a good thing when you play a team like that. They’re a strong offensive team and we were just trying to catch up every set,” said coach Everton Senior. “It just didn’t fall in our favour, but the girls fought really hard.”

Despite the loss, the Wolves’ players were in good spirits.

“I feel like me and everybody on our side played really well. Our energy was high. We have a lot of people in the stands today, so it was good in that sense, but we just couldn’t finish the points. So, we took the loss unfortunately today,” said Maddy Nadeau, the team’s left side.

Canadore took the first set with 28 points, two more than Algonquin. The Wolves then won the second set, but not without incident.

The team’s setter, Gabrielle Paquette, took a nasty fall during the first half of the game.

“I’m all good. I did just wind myself. I’m sure I’ll have a gnarly bruise on my hip. But other than that, I’m all good,” she said. “One of our players caught me by the foot. It was a full-on, like, hockey trip. We’re just glad nothing worse happened.”

Ashley Adams, a setter on the team, quickly subbed in for Paquette to let her recover.

“Ashley, our rookie, did an amazing job coming in just on the fly like that. Her progression over the last couple of weeks especially, has just been outstanding and amazing, you know?” said Paquette.

She returned to the court within a few minutes, back and ready to play.

Canadore took the third and fourth sets with a three-point difference in each one.

The Wolves’ next game is against the George Brown Huskies on Nov. 10 on the Huskies’ home turf.