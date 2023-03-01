Sens close in on wild card after another dominant win against Red Wings

The Ottawa Senators were focused for their second game in two days, beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 Photo credit: Guillaume Laflamme

The Ottawa Senators are back in the playoff hunt after proving Tuesday night they want it more than the Detroit Red Wings.

The Senators closed out back-to-back games against the Red Wings in dominating fashion, winning 6-1 at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators went into Tuesday’s game with plenty of momentum after Monday’s spectacular 6-2 victory over Detroit.

The first period was off to an aggressive start with both teams picking up right where they left off the previous night.

Detroit kicked things off, scoring one goal in the first five minutes, but the Senators were quick to respond with Tim Stützle tying up the game within minutes on a penalty shot.

After regaining the momentum, the Sens refused to let it go, scoring an additional three goals in the first period. Austin Watson scored two of those goals.

Claude Giroux led the Senators against Detroit this week, earning a star of the game for both clashes. Giroux put up six points over the two games.

Following the victory, the Senators had 64 points in the NHL standings, putting them in fifth place in the wild card race.

The Senators will have less than 48 hours to recuperate from their demanding back-to-back games before facing the New York Rangers.