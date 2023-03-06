Senators win fifth-consecutive game with 5-2 win against Blue Jackets

A mother and daughter have a great time while watching their Senators play. Photo credit: Kerry Slack

The Ottawa Senators played tough against the Columbus Blue Jackets and skated their way with pride to a 5-2 win on Saturday night.

The Senators carried a four-game winning streak into the game against the Blue Jackets.

Fans at the Canadian Tire Centre were treated to several celebrations Saturday night as they honoured Derick Brassard skating in his 1000th NHL game, which he played against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

He was joined by friends, family, his team and the home crowd as a special tribute video was played for him, and he was hounoured with a silver stick. In a true show of class and sportsmanship, he invited his team to centre ice for a photo.

Each fan in the arena receive a free Senators Pride T-shirt on the back of their seats as the Canadian Tire Centre celebrated Pride Night. The event was held in partnership with the You Can Play Project, an activist group focused on combating homophobia in sports.

Senators Travis Hamonic scored one for the home crowd in the sixth minute of the first period with the Blue Jackets not far behind, as Jack Roslovic scored one for the Blue Jackets 18 seconds later, tying the game at 1-1.

Close to the halfway mark of the first period, Tim Stützle scored the Sens’ second goal. The first period ended with the Sens up 2-1.

Hamonic scored another goal shortly into the second period taking the score to 3-1 for the Senators.

The fans loudly greeted new Senator, Jakob Chychrun, who scored with a wrist shot.

Patrick Laine followed up quickly and brought Columbus its second goal of the night.

In the third period, the Sens scored another goal through a wrist shot by Stützle. The goal brought the final total to a 5-2 Sens victory.

The Senators will play their next five games on the road, starting Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.