Men’s Wolves volleyball team wins home opener against La Cité

Pras Jeyapalasingham (left) and Mahmoud Abdelaziz (right) jump to block the ball against La Cité at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre on Oct. 20. Photo credit: Marco Ghosn

The men’s Wolves volleyball team won their first game of the season with a dominating 3-0 win over La Cité Coyotes on Oct. 20.

The first set was a blowout by the Wolves, winning the set 25-11. The second set was more or less the same with a 25-15 win and the third set had another lopsided score of 25-13.

“The first game of the season is always good to get the result. The guys are very happy about it,” said Jelle Kooijman, head coach of the Wolves.

“Me and the guys were kind of saying, did we play at the level we think we can play? No, but it was a really good start and we’re happy to build from here and it gives us confidence going into the rest of the season,” added Kooijman.

Man of the match, Martin Janega, was happy with the win but wants to see more improvement throughout the season.

“I thought we played well; we could’ve played better. Aspects such as serving could’ve been much better. In the end, we kind of just played our game and did what we had to do to take care of business and that’s it,” said Janega.

Kooijman and the team were very excited to be back and performing in front of the home Algonquin College crowd.

“After a long season, there’s about a week where everyone goes, ‘Man, I’m happy to have some time off,’ and then in the weekend you’re like, I can’t wait for the start of the season, and when the starting announcements start and they announce the starting lineup, it’s the best moment of the week. It’s great to be back,” said Kooijman.

The Wolves will be back in action next week against George Brown at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre on Oct. 28.