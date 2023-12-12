Men’s Wolves volleyball team ends 2023 with a win

Wolves players block at the net. (File photo) Photo credit: Marco Ghosn

The Algonquin Wolves beat the Canadore Panthers 3-1 on Dec. 2 at Canadore College, putting them tied for first in the east division.

In the first set, the Wolves came out strong, winning 25-22. The second set was a different story, with Canadore winning 25-17, tying the game 1-1.

Like the Wolves have done on many occasions throughout the season, whenever things are looking down, they find a way to turn it around. They won the next two sets 25-23 in set three and 25-22 in set four to win the last game before the winter break.

“It was a good game, I’m happy with the way we played. I know they wanted to beat us in the rematch after we beat them at home, so it was good to get the win today,” said Jelle Kooijman, head coach of the Wolves.

The MVP of the game, Malcolm Spence, was grateful for how the team can come together during good and bad moments of games this season.

“It was an up-and-down game for us and the reason we do so well is because whenever we are having down moments, we always find a way to bounce back as a group and win together as a team,” said Spence.

The win gave the Wolves a 9-2 record which places them tied with Georgian and Centennial for first place in their division.

“Of course, being first in the division is great but as a wise Kobe Bryant said, ‘Job not finished.’ We’re just looking on from here. It’s a great thing to be first place but we still have half the season left to play so we need to keep playing well and not get distracted,” said Spence.

The Wolves will be back in action in 2024 on Jan. 12 against La Cité.