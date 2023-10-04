Men’s soccer Wolves break winning streak, feel pressure from Seneca

Oscar Forward walking off the field after the Wolves first loss of the season on Sep. 29. Photo credit: Sahlym Florestal

In an epic yet disappointing showdown, the Algonquin Wolves ended their five-game winning streak, taking their first loss of the season against the Seneca Sting 2-1 on Sept. 29 in Ottawa.

After dominating the first half by keeping the ball and pressuring the Sting’s defence, the Wolves took the advantage thanks to Mecheri Mohammed Houssam, who opened the score with his right foot on an assist from his centre-back Kerim Tousan in the 35th minute.

With an equalizer caused by a defensive mistake, Seneca was looking hopeful as they took the momentum from the Wolves’ thanks to Rashad Griffith in the 76th minute.



The game went back and forth and looked like it would end in a draw, but the Sting managed to take the advantage at the 89th minute. This left the Wolves stunned, chasing for a last-minute equalizer that never arrived.



Post-game, in an assessment of the team, Wolves’ coach Angus Wong expressed a mix of pride and disappointment.



“The performance overall was good. The guys didn’t lack in effort. Obviously, we had some costly mistakes. But all in all, I think we’re progressing in the right way. We made some mistakes and did not get the result today,” said Wong.



Oscar Forward, the holding midfielder for the Wolves, also expressed his thoughts on the game.

“The first half, we did great. The second half, when we conceded, we didn’t know how to react,” said Forward.



Although the Wolves are facing a setback, coach Wong is confident the team will bounce back.

“In two weeks, the next time we’re facing them, we’ll just be a little bit sharper, a little bit better at doing the things we do,” said Wong.