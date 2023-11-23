Men’s basketball Wolves lose in embarrassing fashion against Durham Lords

Forward Devonte Brooks going up for the layup against his defender. Brooks finished the first quarter with eight points. Photo credit: Justin Hancock-Lefebour

The Algonquin Wolves were blown out 102-59 on Nov. 18 versus the Durham Lords.

The game started somewhat close as the Wolves were down six with forward Devonte Brooks leading the way with eight points in the first quarter.

The Wolves completely fell apart in the second quarter, only scoring 12 points and letting the Lords score 28 points. The Wolves were down 53-31 at the half.

The Wolves had a nightmare of a third quarter, ending up tying for the least amount of points scored in a quarter this season with eight and giving up the most amount of points in a quarter with 35. The Wolves were down 88-39 at the end of the quarter.

The Wolves closed out the fourth quarter on a good note, winning the quarter 20-14, but they had not chance at a comeback.

The Wolves gave up 100 points for the second time this season.

“We have a lot of work to do,” said head coach Trevor Costello.” We’re a sub .500 team struggling right now on both ends of the floor.”

Costello gave credit to the Lords’ size and athleticism.

“Height’s killing us and it did again tonight,” said Costello. “We didn’t protect the ball, we threw the ball away, their points off turnovers was ridiculous. It wasn’t a good shot for sure.”

Wolves guard Jansen Balmaceda said he thought his team was ready to handle the powerful Lords, especially after beating the Fleming Phoenix the previous night.

“We came off a good win. I thought we were prepared,” said Balmaceda regarding.

The Wolves’ next game is scheduled for Nov. 24 versus the Georgian Grizzlies.