Loyalist claims 3-1 victory over Wolves in intense women’s volleyball game

Faith Billany soars into action, while two determined defenders leap to the challenge. Photo credit: Sebastian Menendez

Algonquin College’s women’s volleyball team engaged in a spirited match against Loyalist on Nov. 3, captivating spectators with a mix of excitement and tension.

The Algonquin Wolves showcased their determination by securing the first set, establishing an early advantage. However, Loyalist orchestrated a remarkable comeback, clinching the subsequent three sets, showcasing resilience and tactical prowess.

The Wolves’ Maddy Nadeau expressed her optimism for the team’s future, underscoring the significance of recovery. “We will have a good rest and play harder tomorrow,” Nadeau said.

Coach Everton Senior, when asked about Loyalist’s tactics, responded with wisdom honed through countless battles on the volleyball court.

“It’s not merely about what they did; it’s about what we didn’t do. We couldn’t find that elusive spark, that synchronicity that defines our best moments. We showed tremendous promise in the first set, despite a few missed serves. But as the game progressed, it was as if our engines ran out of steam,” he said.

On the other side of the net, coach Ryan Stoness of Loyalist shed light on the lessons learned in this epic clash. He offered respect and acknowledgment to both teams.

“In every contest, there are lessons to be learned. In previous games, we’ve known what it’s like to start off slow, losing the first set. Credit to our team for staying the course and striving for their best. They exhibited exceptional resilience, particularly in the second set. In volleyball, momentum swings can be unforgiving, and it’s not always easy to bounce back. Algonquin played an outstanding match, and it was a true testament to the spirit of the game,” Stoness said.