Jets drop a bomb on Sens army

Forward Josh Norris scored the first and only goal for the Sens, his first since coming back from injury. Photo credit: Cameron Ryan

The Ottawa Senators lost their second game in a row, and their fourth in their last five games, in a Saturday night 5-1 routing by the Winnipeg Jets.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers opened the scoring for the Jets, scoring his fourth goal of the season on the power play.

Sens forward Josh Norris would answer minutes later, tying the game at one with his first goal after a 38-game absence with a shoulder injury.

However, that would be the first and only goal for the Sens as the Jets would score four unanswered goals, including two from forward Mark Scheifele.

Former captain and longtime Jet Blake Wheeler notched his 900th career point assisting on the Jets’ fifth goal by rookie Cole Perfetti.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 25 shots for his 23rd win of the season. Hellebuyck sits second in the league for wins by a goaltender, only behind the Dallas Stars’ Jake Oettinger

Senators head coach DJ Smith said after the game that the team needs to play with more grit and discipline.

“Our worst stretch of the year is when we’re playing rush hockey and turning pucks over, so we know the way we have to play and we know the way we have to work,” said Smith.

The Sens will have three days off before hosting the Islanders on Wednesday night.