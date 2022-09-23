Game on! Intramurals are back at Algonquin College

Intramural sports officially begin October 3. Photo credit: Cameron Ryan

Intramural sports are back at Algonquin College after a more than two-year hiatus.

The college is once again offering intramural sports to its students after they were suspended in March 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college is offering seven intramural sports: volleyball, floor hockey, basketball, dodgeball, futsal, badminton and ping pong. Intramurals are open to full-time and part-time students.

This is the first time that the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre has hosted intramural sports since it opened in September 2021. The ARC provides all the necessary equipment for intramurals, including racquets, hockey sticks and goalie equipment.

“We want to keep our students active and healthy and it’s a good way to socialize as well,” said Stephanie Rheaume, the college’s campus recreation coordinator.

“I’m looking forward to having a really competitive season and also meet new people who are more skilled than me, and learn from them,” said Abdirahman Aden, a first-year business administration student, who is the captain of a intramural futsal team.

With registration week wrapping up on Sept. 23, exhibition games will start on Sept. 26 until the official start of the intramural season on Oct. 3.

Students will still be able to register during exhibition week and can register with a team or as an individual and be added to a team.

Three more sports will be added in January 2023. Ultimate frisbee, touch football and cricket will be played on the Algonquin Students’ Association sports field.