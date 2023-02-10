Boxing classes are back at Algonquin College

Malcolm Caldwell practicing his boxing jabs at the Jack Doyle Athletics Centre on Jan. 26. Photo credit: Marco Ghosn

Get your hand wraps and gloves ready because the Students’ Association has brought back the long-awaited boxing classes.

Boxing classes will take place every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

New boxing instructor Ramanjeet Singh, is in love with the sport of boxing. Singh has been boxing since he was eight years old and has competed in various boxing tournament events around the world.

“Boxing means everything to me, it’s a very integral part of my life and I love to box every day,” said Singh.

“It gives me a different level of satisfaction when I box, I think when I don’t box during the day, I feel like half the part of my life is missing. I can skip the workout, I can skip the cardio, I can skip everything, but I want to box, man. I can’t skip the boxing part.”

Singh has been coaching boxing for four years in India and was excited for the opportunity to coach students at Algonquin College.

“When I got the call to be the boxing coach at Algonquin, it was really great. I felt like it was a great opportunity for me to train college students because I usually train someone who is more amateur into boxing or people who are going more into pros or people who already know boxing,” said Singh.

“My reaction was like ‘I’m going to train a lot of beginners who never did boxing in the past and who was never involved into boxing’ so I was very excited. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to teach and get that sort of experience and train them.”

Boxing classes were removed in September because the former coach, John Clark, received an offer at a boxing facility to be a head manager and coach. This didn’t allow him to continue his classes and left the boxing coaching position at Algonquin College vacant. Singh took the position.

Malcolm Caldwell is one participant who is happy that boxing classes have come back to the college. “Now that I’m back into the sport, I can actually experience boxing,” said Caldwell, a business management and entrepreneurship student.

Singh has been pleased with the energy he’s seen from the students in his class so far.

“The first class was great and everyone is so patient,” said Singh. “The energy I see in them, the willingness to learn and the willingness to dominate in the ring. It was great to see the positive attitude in the beginners.”