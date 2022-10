College Ward Conversations turns up the volume on municipal politics in our own backyard.

Join hosts Kolbe Devaux and Connor Lalande as they explore the good, the bad and the ugly sides of the race for city councillor.

It’s a podcast for voters who want straight talk about their issues, their candidates, and their ward.

Featuring reporting and editing by Connor Lalande, Kolbe Devaux, Nathan Drescher, Lara Faceroli, Sophia Adams and Adil Naik.

Click here to listen to episode one.