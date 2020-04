Intro:

The world is changing. Things we used to take for granted now leave holes in our lives that we can only fill with time. Minutes can pass like hours now, as we try to keep our minds off the state of the world outside, a world we have been estranged from. Now is the time to think, to dream, to play – to fill the silence in our homes and minds. As Times reporter Cody Byrne reports, keeping busy is a must in this time of isolation.