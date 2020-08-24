SA president: What’s to come for students this fall

Next month, the Students’ Association is celebrating our 50th anniversary! We’ve done some amazing things during our history – but this year will be one of our biggest.

If you’ve been near the campus recently, you may have noticed our new building construction! The Athletics and Recreation Centre will be opening in the fall of 2021, and it will be our greatest achievement in student life, fitness, and recreation.

It will be the new home to our varsity athletes, but it will be so much more than that. It will house our new fitness facilities, have multiple gymnasiums for special events, recreation, and home games, and indoor walking and running track in a league of its own.

When the SA set out to build the ARC, we listened to what students were telling us. Many students don’t consider themselves athletes, but most students wanted someplace on campus to de-stress and connect with friends. For this reason, the ARC will feature a golf simulator, a climbing wall, billiard tables, bowling lanes, multipurpose rooms for fitness classes, and much more.

Another great spot to relax and connect with friends will be in the new licensed restaurant with plenty of seating!

We have made sure that this building is LEED-certified, and our team is researching more innovative sustainable practices.

We’ve made sure that gender-inclusive locker rooms and private bathrooms will help the ARC be a safer place for everyone.

The best part about the recreation activities in the ARC – they are all included in the athletics and recreation fees. There will be no additional user fees for recreational activities or access to the fitness machines and classes. For the first time at Algonquin College, there will not be a financial barrier to any student who wants to take ownership of their health and wellness.

Be sure to check out our website, follow us on social media for more building updates, and a peek inside as we get closer to our open date.

I can’t wait to see students enjoying this new building!

All the best,

Emily Ferguson, President

Algonquin Students’ Association