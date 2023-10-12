A vibrant start to the year on campus.

Dear Learners,

As we find ourselves amid the vibrant fall colours here at Algonquin College, I want to reconnect with you, share some updates and ensure that you are aware of the wealth of resources and supports at your fingertips as we journey through this academic year together.

As part of our core values of Caring, Learning, Integrity and Respect, diversity is a cherished principle at Algonquin College. Our campuses are a celebration of cultures, perspectives and backgrounds from every corner of the globe. Embracing this rich tapestry of experiences and viewpoints is what makes our community strong and vibrant.

In September, we were delighted to announce a significant milestone in our commitment to inclusion, diversity and breaking down barriers within our community. The College’s Facilities Management department completed extensive renovations to multiple washrooms on the Ottawa Campus, culminating in the creation of additional all-inclusive and universal washroom facilities as well as the first deliberately designed and constructed all-gender washrooms in College-owned facilities. Please read the full update on this wonderful news on our AC Blog.

We also recently held multiple events to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on our campuses, including Indigenous storytelling with community Knowledge Keeper and Indigenous Rights Advisor, Michael Desautels – and Campus Elder Aimee Bailey leading a solemn ceremony for those gathered at the Medicine Wheel Garden at the Pembroke Campus.

As part of our continuing commitment to Reconciliation and our Indigenization Strategy, Algonquin College is honouring the Indigenous language of the region. This month four private streets on the Ottawa campus will be officially named as City streets. The street naming is part of a larger Indigenous wayfinding strategy that will expand and compliment the interior pathways at the Ottawa campus. We plan to celebrate this more formally very soon. You can learn more in this recent memo from Facilities Management.

Whether you are just starting your program and experiencing College for the first time, or returning to campus to complete your studies, I encourage each one of you to discover the many opportunities that await you here at Algonquin College. Engage with our vibrant community by immersing yourself in one of our diverse clubs, contributing your time to volunteer activities, or making the most of the state-of-the-art Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre (ARC).

Always bear in mind that, throughout your journey at Algonquin College, a wealth of resources stands ready to support you in your pursuit of excellence. We have resources to assist you in your studies, career seeking, mental health and health and wellness, as well as specific supports available for new students, accessible learning and Indigenous learners.

As we approach the mid-term break, it is my hope that you take a moment to pause, reflect and recharge. I wish you all the best with the rest of your term. Your journey at Algonquin College is a chapter in a larger narrative of your success story, and we are privileged to be a part of it.

Sincerely,

Claude Brulé

President and CEO