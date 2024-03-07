5 reasons why you should hangout at Hub 350

The Gateway to Canada’s Largest Technology Park is Creating Space for Tech Talent to Connect and Collaborate

Located in west Ottawa, Hub350 is an innovative and inclusive co-working space where students can mix with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and investment professionals.

Designed by Linebox Studios, Hub350 features 12,000 square feet of space including touchdown workspaces, modern meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art media lab and sound-proof phone booths to allow students to connect, collaborate and be inspired to create.

Here are five reasons why you should make Hub350 your favourite hang-out space!

#5 – Cool Collaboration Spaces

Fully equipped meeting rooms, private phone booths, hot desks, soft seating and more.

#4 – Exclusive Events

From career fairs to hackathons, from major conferences to global networking opportunities, Hub350 hosts world-class

events.

#3 – High-Speed Wi-Fi

Never lose connection with Hub350’s fast and free 5G Wi-Fi.

#2 – Networking Opportunities

Meet new connections. Who knows who you might run into in Canada’s largest tech park…

#1 – It’s FREE

Algonquin College students can book collaboration and meeting spaces for free. Plus get free parking. Free coffee. Yes, you heard us right. Our Hub350 kitchen offers all visitors free coffee, tea or water.

Reserve your space today. Here’s how.

Visit hub350.com

Navigate to our Facilities Page

Click Book Now

Create your Q-Reserve account, and book!

More information about Hub350, including the opportunity to book a tour, is available online at hub350.com.