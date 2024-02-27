Warm winter weather challenges Ski and Snowboard Club in planning trip to Mont-Tremblant

“If there were no snow, then this will likely be the last trip,” Senez said.

Cristiano Venucci (left) and Vivek Jaswal (right) stand in front of the bus after returning from a ski trip to Mont-Tremblant on Feb. 25.

Despite the unusually warm winter, the Algonquin College Ski and Snowboard Club successfully organized its second ski trip to Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort on Feb. 25.

The club is facing an unprecedented challenge this year due to the unfavourable snow conditions. Planning the trip became a formidable task, as organizers grappled with uncertainties surrounding snowfall and slope conditions.

“We didn’t have a very nice snow season this year, so it was a little hard to plan with bad snow,” said Noah Senez, the club’s leader. “We got snow and then it got warm, and then it rained, and then the snow kind of went away. So, it was like, it’s really hard to plan trips four to six weeks out when the snow keeps going away.”

However, undeterred by the obstacles, the club pressed forward with determination and resourcefulness.

“This season, we didn’t get a lot of snow up until closer to January or so,” said Cassandra Jones, the clubs coordinator of Algonquin College. “It was a bit of a slow start to the season, but we’ve gotten our two trips in. At least you were able to get something going.”

Despite the initial concerns, the day of the trip dawned with a spirit of optimism as about 50 students gathered early at 6 a.m., eager to embark on their adventure.

Excitement filled the air as the group set off for Mont-Tremblant, the biggest ski resort in Eastern Canada.

The recent lack of snowfall had left some slopes thinly covered, challenging even experienced skiers and snowboarders. Nevertheless, people still thoroughly enjoyed this rare trip.

“My friend and I both fell down a few times,” said Damian Piper, an audio-visual technician from the college’s IT services. “It was a really fun time, but certainly challenging since there were some icy parts.”

Senez said the trip is “cost-effective for students,” with the general ticket fee totalling $76 after taxes.

“We pay for the transportation, and we arrange discounted tickets for students,” said Jones, “So that’s why your ticket is just for your lift ticket. And for those who bought rentals, it’s at a discounted price as well.”

The club plans to organize one more ski trip at the end of March.

“We might have one at the end of March, and I’m looking into it. But that’s very dependent on the conditions in March because it’s either we get a lot of snow in March or we get no snow,” said Senez.

“If there were no snow, then this will likely be the last trip.”