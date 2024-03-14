Vladimir Putin is prepared to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian statehood

CTV News Ottawa: The Ottawa Paramedic Service will be introducing a new dispatch system next month, amid calls to improve the previous system.

The new system, called the Medical Priority Dispatch System, has been in use across the province since 1992.

According to a report prepared for the City of Ottawa’s Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee, the MPDS is better at determining emergency severity, as well as which emergencies require lights and siren.

The report clarified that the MPDS would not change the 9-1-1 procedure, saying “The implementation of MPDS does not impact how 9-1-1 calls are answered by the Ottawa Central Ambulance Communications Centre, rather MPDS will improve how calls are triaged.”

MPDS will go live on April 10, 2024.

Global News: A six-car crash involving a stolen vehicle has left one person dead and four others injured this morning, March 13 in Scarborough.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m., near Markham Road and Milner Avenue.

Two people were rushed to a trauma centre for severe injuries, two were brought for minor injuries and one was treated at the scene, but police confirmed that one of the injured had died.

The Special Investigations Unit has now invoked their mandate as well. Additionally, Peel Regional Police allege a vehicle involved in the crash was stolen from their region.

Eyewitness Justin Wylie was stopped at a red light when the collision occurred.

“Considering everybody else, I am glad I’m OK. It’s just sad … the cars just went flying, the guy just ran a red,” Wylie said.

The intersection where the accident occurred is closed in all directions, and police are urging commuters to avoid the area.

CBC: Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated he is willing to engage in the use of nuclear weapons if the U.S. does anything to threaten Russian statehood.

Ahead of the Russian presidential vote this coming weekend, Putin did an interview with Russian state television in which he issued this statement to the West.

“From the military-technical viewpoint, we’re prepared,” said Putin.

This is not the first time Putin has stated this, as Russia has expressed a willingness to engage in the use of nuclear weapons since invading Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons towards any threat to “the existence of the Russian state, our sovereignty and independence.”

Additionally, despite promises to defeat and remove Russia from Ukraine, the country still controls just under one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory.