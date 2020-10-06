Virtual session on student health opt-out plans

Four representatives with Algonquin College’s Students’ Association held a virtual informational meeting to discuss the student health plan opt-out options.

Throughout the presentation, they guided viewers through the entirety of the health plan opt-out for students, showing the easy-to-use wespeakstudent website. This organization is responsible for the health benefits provided by Algonquin College which is included in students’ annual tuition.

Skye Sullivan, a front-line service associate at the Woodroffe campus, walked the viewers through a detailed demonstration of the required tools and tips needed to fill out whichever form students may need in regards to the health plan in general. The forms that were discussed included the opt-out, opt-in, opt-in family plan, booklets and forms, and the websites discount network.

The health plan insurance was implemented by the SA Board of Directors in 2009 and has been a useful utility for students across all campuses.

“Students wanting to opt-in need to be campus activity fee-paying, so students who are on campus or even online (due to COVID), are charged the activity fees provided on campus in order to be a part of that plan,” said Sullivan. “Since the beginning of this health plan students have had the option to opt-out; the one condition is that they do have an alternative insurance plan in order to be able to opt-out.”

This health plan was taken out of the tuition for students not on campus, who are paying the activity fee.

The policy was put in place to ensure that every student at Algonquin is covered for the care they need, whether that be through the college or on their own terms.

“Historically, there had been some situations where students had rising healthcare costs and that prevented them from finishing their academic studies, so that policy is in place to make sure all students have some sort of health plan,” said Connor Benson, senior manager for the SA at the Pembroke campus.