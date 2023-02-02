Tom Brady announces retirement ‘for good’ after 23-year NFL career

Local news

Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is announcing that transit fares will be frozen. Additionally, $30 million a year will be invested into road maintenance once the budget is granted.

Sutcliffe says that the budget is “a much more realistic and much more responsible assumption about ridership than last year’s budget.”

An expected $706 million will be spent on OC Transpo and Para Transpo operations.

National

CTV News: Health Canada is warning citizens to stop wearing Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies, claiming that the products “either do not or may not comply with the textile flammability regulations.”

It has been reported that 128,680 of the affected Helly Hansen products have been sold across Canada between August 2019 and 2022.

International

National Post: At the age of 45, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement.

Brady posted a short announcement on social media Wednesday morning, stating that he’s retiring “for good.”

This is the second time in as many years that Brady has made this announcement, where he opted to play another season just six weeks after announcing his retirement in 2022.