Thousands of public servants demand fair wages and better conditions

Local

Ottawa Citizen: Over 155,000 public servants began striking on Wednesday, marking the largest federal work stoppage since 1991.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada are demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

Negotiations have been ongoing for two-and-a-half years, with picket lines now established at over 250 locations nationwide.

The main issue remains wage increases, as current government offers fail to match inflation.

National

CBC News: Canada’s Jewish community faced a “disturbing and elevated level of violence” in 2022, with 25 violent incidents reported, says B’nai Brith Canada.

While anti-Semitic incidents declined slightly from the all-time high in 2021, online antisemitism remains prevalent.

Calls for legislation targeting social media platforms and addressing online hate gain traction in response to these trends.

International

From CBC News: An 85-year-old Missouri man has been charged with armed assault for shooting Black teen Ralph Yarl, who mistakenly knocked on the wrong door.

Yarl is now recovering at home.

Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson stated there was a racial component to the case.

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed scrutiny of “stand your ground” laws, which allow for the use of deadly force in self-defense.