The Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre has its official opening

This is The Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre located at the Algonquin College Woodroffe campus in Ottawa. This picture was taken at 9a.m on Monday, September 27, 2021 - the official opening day.

After over 10 years of planning and a multi-year construction phase, the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre officially opened at Algonquin College at the Woodroffe campus as Sept. 27, 2021.

This new facility is approximately 125,500 square feet in size and cost about $49.9 million to build.

Every person must sign a waiver before gaining access to the ARC for insurance and injury purposes. Its hours of operation are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rose Theriault, along with many other students, lined up to enter the brand new building and check out all the high-end equipment just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.

“I’m excited about being able to workout with people beside me,” said Theriault, a first-year personal support worker student at Algonquin. She was eager to use new workout equipment and explore the new building and get the chance to see people in the gym for morning workouts.

“Honestly, as ridiculous as it sounds, just to be able to say good morning to people again is exciting,” said Theriault.

Algonquin Wolves staff members, were available to assist people in finding their way through the new facility and to ensure rules and safety measures are being followed.

Mike Ciolfi, an ARC staff member, was one of the employees working on the opening day to ensure COVID-19 protocols were being followed by sanitizing the basketballs between each use.

The rates and fees differ from student to employees and depending on the length of time you want to have a membership. Part of the student activity fees and athletics and recreation fees allow those students who have paid those fees to have full access to the facilities; as long as they complete the required waiver.

For non-SA-fee paying students, a one-year membership costs $540 or $220 for 4 months. For Algonquin College staff members a one-year cost is $660 and $260 for 4 months. At the moment the facility is only open to students and employees, but there are future plans to allow more people inside after COVID-19 rules and restrictions are removed.

Inside this new space there are many pieces of workout equipment throughout including; barbells, weights, elliptical machines and so much more to gain strength.

The ARC is named after Students’ Associations General Manager and CEO, Jack Doyle. “The SA has done many unexpected things under Jack’s mentorship and with his help,” said Emily Ferguson, SA president, during an announcement made in March 2021. “The Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre is on a league on its own – and so is Jack.”

Claude Brulé, Algonquin College’s president and CEO, joined Ferguson for the announcement. “I was pleased to learn that the SA Board of Directors chose to name this impressive student-owned facility after Jack,” he said. “He has dedicated his entire career to enhancing the student experience at Algonquin College.”