Taiwan struck by massive earthquake, killing nine and injuring hundreds

Local

Global News: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he only wants to see Ontario citizens in the province’s colleges and universities.

Ford claims he’s been told approximately 18 per cent of students attending Ontario’s post-secondary institutions are international.

“In my opinion, and we will continue working with the ministry, get rid of the 18 per cent,” Ford said at an event Wednesday regarding a new medical school at York University. “I’m not being mean, but I’m taking care of our students, our kids first.”

The premier’s office later clarified that Ford was referring specifically to medical schools and not colleges and universities overall.

According to Ford, he’s heard many Ontario students are struggling to get into local schools, therefore being forced to study abroad.

Ontario’s latest budget showed colleges are projected to lose about $3 billion over the next two years due to a decrease of international students allowed.

National

CTV News: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised a $15-billion top-up to the federal government’s Apartment Construction Loan Program, bringing the total up to $55 billion.

This announcement relates to the new “Canada Builds” program which aims to help provinces and territories build affordable rental units across Canada.

“It’s not fair that young people who have a good job, can’t afford a place to live, and can’t even imagine being able to buy a home one day. That’s what we’re trying to change around,” Trudeau said at a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday.

Trudeau’s government will hold daily press conferences to make announcements related to its campaign until the 2024 federal budget is tabled on April 16.

International

CBC News: Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in over 25 years hit the country around 8 a.m. on April 3, killing nine people and injuring over 900.

According to Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency, the earthquake was 7.2 magnitude while the U.S. Geological Survey said it was 7.4.

“It was very strong. It felt as if the house was going to topple,” said Chang Yu-lin, a 60-year-old worker for a hospital in Taipei.

Fifty people went missing in minibuses on the way to a national park after the earthquake downed phone networks, causing authorities to lose contact with them.

A tsunami warning was triggered for southern Japan and the Philippines as a result of the earthquake, but later lifted.